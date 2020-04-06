The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado -
- 5,172 cases across 54 counties, including 441 cases in El Paso County
- 994 hospitalized
- 26,875 people tested
- 150 deaths, including 28 in El Paso County and 1 in Teller County
- 41 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
(Check more of the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment here.)
Timeline of the outbreak
Dec. 31 2019: COVID-19 first detected in Wuhan, China
Jan. 20: First case reported in the U.S.— a 35-year-old man in Washington State
March 5: Colorado's first positive case of COVID-19 reported in Summit County.
March 6: El Paso County has its first positive case of COVID-19
March 10. Gov. Jared Polis declares a State of Emergency in Colorado
March 13: El Paso County has its first coronavirus-related death
March 14: Polis orders temporary closure of Colorado ski resorts
March 16: Polis orders the statewide closure of gyms, movie theaters, and dining rooms in bars and restaurants.
March 18: Polis orders closure of all Colorado schools to in-person learning March 23-April 17.
March 19: Public health order closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and casinos extends to April 30. Nonessential personal services facilities (spas, salons) as well as horse track and off-track betting facilities statewide also ordered closed.
