The latest coronavirus numbers in Colorado -

- 5,172 cases across 54 counties, including 441 cases in El Paso County

- 994 hospitalized

- 26,875 people tested

- 150 deaths, including 28 in El Paso County and 1 in Teller County

- 41 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

(Check more of the latest numbers from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment here.) 

Made with Flourish

Timeline of the outbreak 

Dec. 31 2019: COVID-19 first detected in Wuhan, China 

Jan. 20:  First case reported in the U.S.— a 35-year-old man in Washington State

March 5: Colorado's first positive case of COVID-19 reported in Summit County.

March 6: El Paso County has its first positive case of COVID-19

March 10. Gov. Jared Polis declares a State of Emergency in Colorado 

March 13: El Paso County has its  first coronavirus-related death 

March 14: Polis orders temporary closure of Colorado ski resorts

March 16: Polis orders the statewide closure of gyms, movie theaters, and dining rooms in bars and restaurants.  

March 18: Polis orders closure of all Colorado schools to in-person learning March 23-April 17.  

March 19: Public health order closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms and casinos extends to April 30. Nonessential personal services facilities (spas, salons) as well as horse track and off-track betting facilities statewide also ordered closed. 

READ MORE

Which schools are serving kids free lunch around Colorado Springs.

Pikes Peak region military bases close facilities, nix large formations.

More full coverage of coronavirus in Colorado.

MAP: A look at cases in Colorado.

The do's and don'ts on how to protect yourself during coronavirus pandemic.

Local epidemiologist says those with mild coronavirus symptoms may skip testing, self-isolate

Tags

Load comments