On March 11, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden. The passage of this act results in $4 trillion in spending approved by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic fallout.
Three major provisions of this act that may impact your finances include additional stimulus payments, the expanded child tax credit and changes to unemployment benefits.
The biggest chunk of the ARP, projected to cost about $410 billion, is a third round of stimulus payments. Qualifying adults and dependents will receive a stimulus payment of $1,400. To be eligible, your household income must be below $80,000 for single filers, $120,000 for Head of Household filers, and $160,000 for married couples filing jointly. The payments begin to phase out at $75,000 for single filers, $112,500 for Head of Household filers and $150,000 for joint filers. Eligibility for dependents has been expanded to include all dependents, not just children under 17.
Eligibility is based on your 2020 federal tax return, if already filed. Otherwise, they look at your 2019 return. The IRS is authorized to make a supplementary payment if you have not filed your 2020 tax return and become eligible for the stimulus due to lower income in 2020. If you file an extension, file before July 15 to be eligible for the supplementary payment.
The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is temporarily increased for 2021 and has been changed to a refundable credit (no earned income requirement). The 2021 CTC is $3,600 per child age zero to 5 and $3,000 for children 6 to 17. The increased credit phases out at an income of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers. The original credit of $2,000 still phases out at $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for joint filers.
Half of the increase in the credit will be paid to taxpayers as a monthly check from July through December. The remaining credit must be claimed on your 2021 tax return.
The third major provision covers enhancements to unemployment benefits. The ARP extends federal subsidies to states providing unemployment compensation beyond the “normal period” through Sept. 6. This includes benefits to self-employed individuals and contract workers. Weekly unemployment benefits will continue to be increased by an additional $300 through Sept 6.
Another major change is the first $10,200 ( doubled for joint filers) of unemployment compensation received in 2020 is tax free. This exclusion is limited to households with AGI (adjusted gross income) of less than $150,000.
Some additional provisions that may impact your personal finances include increases in the maximum expenses on which the Child and Dependent Care Credit is based. Individuals who are involuntarily terminated can maintain health insurance they had with their employer through COBRA from April through September at no cost. Student loans that are forgiven after Dec. 31 and before Jan. 1, 2026, are not subject to taxation.
