Many homeowners believe the (taxable) capital gain from selling your home is based on the purchase price of a new home. But that hasn’t been true for many years.
This misconception is understandable since most people sell a home only once or twice in their lifetime. The law changed because it encouraged making housing decisions based on tax consequences rather than changing needs and desires.
The capital gain from selling your personal residence depends on the amount of the gain and whether you can exclude part or all of the gain. You can qualify (under Section 121 of the federal tax code) to exclude up to $250,000 of the gain for individuals, or up to $500,000 for joint filers. To qualify, you must meet a use and ownership test — you must have owned and lived in your home for any two out of the five years before the sale. You’re not eligible if you excluded a gain on another home during the two years before the sale.
The five-year period can be extended to 10 years for those on qualified extended duty with the military, foreign or intelligence services. There also are exceptions if a divorce, separation or death of a spouse occurred while you owned the home. If you have an unusual situation, consult IRS publication 523 for possible exemptions.
To qualify, the home must be your main home or your primary residence; you can only have one. If you own more than one home, you must apply a “facts and circumstances” test to determine which property is your main home — the most important factor being where you spend the most time.
If you receive a Form 1099-S, you must report the sale of your home, even if your gain can be excluded. You are required to report the amount realized — sales price less the cost to sell your home — and the cost basis.
The basis on your home includes the purchase price plus legal fees, recording fees, survey fees, title insurance and charges for installing utilities. Charges for getting a mortgage or fire and casualty insurance aren’t included. Your basis also includes improvements that add value to the home, prolong the useful life or adapt it to new ones. This may include additions, remodeling, heating and air conditioning systems, plumbing and landscaping. Routine repairs and maintenance necessary to keep your home in good condition aren’t included.
More detail is available at IRS.gov/Pub523. Information on the sale of a home used as a business or rental also is included in the publication.
Jane Young is a fee-only certified financial planner and can be reached at jane@morethanyourmoney.com