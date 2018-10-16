X-IO Technologies, a Colorado Springs company, is selling its data storage business to a California company and will change its name to Axellio after its new line of edge computing devices become its focus.
The transaction with San Jose, Calif.-based Violin Systems is expected to be completed within a month. About 30 of X-IO’s 50 employees and independent contractors will work for Violin from a building the companies will share in Colorado Springs, X-IO CEO Bill Miller said Monday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Miller said the proceeds will take care of Axellio’s financial needs for the near term, though the firm might seek more financing for growth.
Axellio “is more of a startup and just starting to take off. It made sense to incubate in X-IO, but now it makes more sense to separate the two,” Miller said.
“I have been looking for options for the data storage business for a while. I have known (Violin Systems CEO) Mark (Lewis) for 20 years, and when I saw he had taken over as CEO of Violin, I picked up the phone and those conversations went on for another five or six months.”
X-IO was too small to effectively compete in data storage, which Miller said takes “size, scale and access to capital that we did not have.” By combining X-IO with Violin Systems’ high-performance data storage business, Violin will have the size to compete in that niche, which is growing at two or three times the rate of the $16.7 billion market for flash storage, which retains data without a source of power.
Axellio and its 20 remaining employees in Colorado Springs will focus on edge computing, servers that process huge amounts of data for defense, aerospace, aviation, health care and financial services companies that don’t want to use cloud computing for speed, security or other reasons, Miller said. The company will continue to be owned by Miller’s PV Ventures, Oak Investments and several individual investors, he said.
X-IO and Violin Systems have had their ups and downs. X-IO shut down manufacturing and laid off about 60 employees in 2016 amid mounting losses.
Miller took over as CEO in 2015, when the company was losing $5 million each quarter. The company was formed as Xiotech near Minneapolis in 1995 and was acquired five years later by Seagate Technology. After losing more than $100 million on Xiotech, Seagate sold most of its interest in Xiotech to Oak, which with other investors pumped more than $100 million into the company. Xiotech acquired a local research operation in 2007, moved the company here in 2011 and changed its name to X-IO.
Violin was started in 2005 in New Jersey and raised more than $165 million from institutional investors before going public in 2013. The company’s losses eventually led to a split with its biggest partner and a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in late 2016. Violin emerged from bankruptcy four months later and was acquired by Quantum Partners, a private investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management. Lewis, who had headed the computer storage business in Colorado Springs for what is now Hewlett-Packard, took over as Violin’s CEO in March.
