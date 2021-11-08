The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a job fair for veterans and others Wednesday, featuring more than 75 employers, at the Colorado Springs Events Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
The event, sponsored by USAA, opens at 10 a.m. for veterans, military personnel who are leaving the service and their spouses and families. The job fair then opens to the public at 11 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. The center recommends participants bring multiple copies of their résumés and register in advance at ConnectingColorado.com.
Hiring managers from employers in construction, customer service, cybersecurity, defense contractors, education, finance, food service, government, health care, hospitality, information technology, law enforcement, manufacturing, staffing agencies and transportation are scheduled to participate in the job fair. All of them are hiring to fill open positions.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette