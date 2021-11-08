Pikes Peak Workforce Center logo.png

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a job fair for veterans and others Wednesday, featuring more than 75 employers, at the Colorado Springs Events Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offering grants to retail, hospitality firms

The event, sponsored by USAA, opens at 10 a.m. for veterans, military personnel who are leaving the service and their spouses and families. The job fair then opens to the public at 11 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. The center recommends participants bring multiple copies of their résumés and register in advance at ConnectingColorado.com.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosting virtual job fair Wednesday

Hiring managers from employers in construction, customer service, cybersecurity, defense contractors, education, finance, food service, government, health care, hospitality, information technology, law enforcement, manufacturing, staffing agencies and transportation are scheduled to participate in the job fair. All of them are hiring to fill open positions.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers training grants

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments