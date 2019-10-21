It's the end of one era, but the start of another, for Wooglin's Deli & Cafe.
The 30-year-old Colorado Springs eatery will close its longtime location at 823 N. Tejon St. on Nov. 16, says owner Kelvin Thorne.
The Colorado College-owned building occupied by Wooglin's, on the south edge of campus, will be razed to make way for the planned Robson Arena that will become home to the school's hockey program and other events when it opens in 2021.
Once the arena opens, Wooglin’s will return to downtown and operate from a new space inside the venue being provided by Colorado College, Thorne said.
But the upcoming closing of Wooglin's on Tejon Street doesn't mean the restaurant will go dark over the next two years.
Thorne is adding a second Wooglin's in a building that formerly housed a Borriello Brothers pizza restaurant, at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive on Colorado Springs' northeast side. Thorne is targeting a Dec. 2 opening for the new Wooglin's.
Even after the original Wooglin's reopens in 2021 inside Robson Arena, Thorne plans to continue operating his second location.
Wooglin’s was launched in 1989 under a different owner; Thorne bought the restaurant in 2000. It’s become known for a wide variety of menu items, including deli sandwiches served with chips made in house, burgers, baked goods made fresh daily, soups, salads, desserts and pastries.
At its Tejon Street location, Wooglin's became a frequent haunt for Colorado College students, faculty and staff. It's also been a popular spot for downtown businesspeople and visitors.
Thorne is preparing to move items and equipment from his Tejon Street location to the northeast side. An oven, mixers, grill, tables, chairs, booths and an espresso machine are among the items that will be relocated.
"Every spoon and every shelf has to come out," Thorne said.
The move will be somewhat bittersweet, he said. He recalls arriving at Wooglin's about 4:45 on a Monday morning a few weeks ago. He brewed himself a cup of coffee, walked around and began to tear up.
"It's tough," he said. "Twenty years for us, 30 years for Wooglin's. But we've been so lucky. The people have been great. The college has been great. That's the hardest part; it is emotional. But on the other side, we don't have a choice. So you've got to go forward.
"The fact that the college is offering another spot is awesome," he added. "So we feel very fortunate."