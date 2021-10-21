WireNut Home Services is a lot like Tom Brady when it comes to earning the top local customer service award.
The Colorado Springs-based electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor received the Excellence in Customer Service Award on Thursday from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado for a record seventh time, including the past six years and in 2009.
That’s the same number of Super Bowl wins Brady has — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Three other companies have won the award five times but were not finalists for this year’s award.
Five other local businesses also received Excellence in Customer Service Awards, presented during a dinner at the Flying W Ranch:
McCloskey Motors for the fourth consecutive year.
Peak Structural, which also won the award in 2015-17.
Bob Penkhus Motor Co. for the second consecutive year.
Luisa Graff Jewelers, which also won the award in 2008.
Rocky Mountain PACE, a first time winner that offers senior care.
The award has been given annually since 1995. The award honors best practices in customer service and is based on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.
Applicants are evaluated against a standard by a team of 19 volunteers headed by Martha Neitz of Dr. Soot Chimney Sweep and Steve Glaeser of Primerica Financial Services.
