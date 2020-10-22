WireNut Home Services on Thursday became the first six-time winner of the Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado.
The Colorado Springs-based electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor won the award for the fifth consecutive year; it also won it in 2009. All Smiles Dental Group, Endodontic Specialists of Colorado and Champion Windows & Home Exteriors all have won the award five times but were not finalists for this year’s award.
The other winners include McCloskey Motors for the third time, Davis Construction and Bob Penkhus Motor Co. The award has been presented annually since 1995.