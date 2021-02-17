BRIGHTON • Danish Crown Prince Frederik visited Colorado on Wednesday for the formal groundbreaking on two plants by a Danish wind turbinemaker and urged Coloradans to keep expanding renewable energy, despite the recession. The two Vestas Wind System plants will eventually employ 1,350 people in Brighton, about 20 miles northeast of Denver. The prince was joined by his wife, Crown Princess Mary, Gov. Bill Ritter and Vestas executives for the ceremony. Blades for the turbines will be made at one plant. The other plant will produce nacelles, the housings for the turbine's generator, transformer and gearbox. State officials said Vestas is spending about $290 million to build the two plants.