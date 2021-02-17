Danish wind turbine giant Vestas announced Wednesday it will lay off 450 workers from its plants in Brighton and Pueblo as part of a consolidation triggered by declining demand.
The company said in a news release that it plans to offer other jobs to 150 of the laid-off employees, which include 280 in its Brighton wind turbine blades factory and another 170 at a nacelle factory, also in Brighton, and a tower factory in Pueblo.
"The wind energy industry in (the) USA has grown tremendously in recent years, which has increased our factories' capacity and expanded our service business," Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Vestas chief operating officer, said in the release. "With a larger fleet under service and lower demand in the near-term, we are therefore consolidating our setup in Colorado to ensure we can cater for our service business' needs, and are structured in the right way to ramp up efficiently once wind turbine demand requires us to."