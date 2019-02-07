Country music star Willie Nelson has launched a hemp-infused coffee called “Willie’s Remedy.” The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee and long-time marijuana advocate announced the new product on Monday.
Each eight-ounce cup of Willie's Remedy coffee contains seven milligrams of certified organic, Colorado-grown, hemp-derived CBD. The coffee is sold with brewing instructions for maximum benefits.
“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” says Nelson. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment—and our health.”