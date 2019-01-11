WestOpenWest Inc. will close its Colorado Springs call center March 8 and lay off 200 employees as much of the Englewood-based cable television operator's contact with customers has shifted online.
The company notified employees Wednesday of its plans to close the center and will provide a severance package that includes outplacement assistance, resumé-writing help and job fairs, Debra Havins, a WideOpenWest spokeswoman in Denver, said Friday. The center laid off 24 “loyalty specialists” last February because the work was shifted to a center operated by Sitel in Alabama and a Wide Open West operation in Nicaragua.
"We have put different technologies in place for our customers to talk to us, such as online chat and sales orders through our Wowway.com (customer) website, so we don't have as much call volume. It became evident that we didn't have the call volume to support the center," Havins said.
The center handles incoming sales calls, customer care, billing and collections and corporate support such as human resources and information technology. About 50 employees working in corporate support will remain in a smaller satellite office in Colorado Springs after the call center closes, Havins said.
The WideOpenWest call center is the fifth call center in Colorado Springs to either close or lay off employees since Dec. 31, 2017, many of which shifted the work overseas through their own centers or those operated by contractors. Those centers laid off 1,200 people.
