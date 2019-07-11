If you love where you work, you can nominate your employer to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Colorado Springs.
The deadline to nominate employers in The Gazette’s Best Workplaces program for 2019 is Aug. 25. The program, now in its third year, recognizes public and private employers that are creating strong, healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/best_work_places.
The Gazette is sponsoring the program with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, employment website Monster.com and DataJoe, a Boulder data collection and analysis firm.
“If you believe employees are your greatest asset and the primary reason behind your company’s success, I would strongly encourage you to nominate your company for recognition as one of Colorado Springs’ best places to work through The Gazette’s and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Best Workplaces Awards,” Gazette Publisher Chris Reen said.
Employees, organization leaders or customers can submit nominations for the program. The Gazette will contact nominate employers — private companies, government agencies and nonprofits — to ask them to participate in an employee survey. If the employer agrees, a link will be sent to them, which distributes survey questions to employees about leadership, culture, mission and values, benefits, training and social responsibility.
Like the way your employer does business in Colorado Springs? Nominate your company as a Best Workplace
Employee responses are anonymous. Last year, 267 employers were nominated and about 140 participated in the survey. Employers are required to have at least 10 employees and achieve a response rate from the survey of at least 40% to be honored as a best workplace. Employers are divided into four levels — 10-29 employees, 30-75 employees, 76-299 employees and more than 300 employees.
As part of last year’s program, 78 employees were recognized, headed by Ent Credit Union in the largest employer category, Classic Homes in the large-employer category, HDR in the mid-sized employer category and Cordera Family Dentistry in the small employer category. DataJoe determined the top three employers in each category, using survey data and ranking metrics. A similar ranking will be completed this year.
Top employers will be honored during a celebration Dec. 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel and The Gazette will publish the results, including cumulative survey data, along with profiles of the top-ranked companies on Dec. 8.
Reen said the program is “an excellent tool for recruiting top talent, an reinforces the pride your current employees have in working for your company.” Employers get results from their own surveys, which can be used to determine what they are doing well and areas ripe for improvement.
