Gas for a dollar a gallon?
Yep, you can find it in some spots in Colorado. And while it’s an aberration, not the norm, it is a sign of plunging gas prices amid weak demand and ample supplies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Colorado Springs, prices are nowhere near that magic buck a gallon, but they do continue to fall. Pump prices averaged $1.712 for a gallon of unleaded regular as of mid-day Monday in the Springs, according to GasBuddy.com, which tracks fuel prices nationwide. Travel organization AAA Colorado, meanwhile, pegged the Colorado Springs average at a nearly identical $1.717.
But gas could be found for several cents lower around Colorado Springs, GasBuddy’s daily tracker of 246 local fuel outlets showed.
The 7-Eleven at Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, and the Everyday convenience store at North Circle and Alpine drives — often among the cheapest outlets in town — were selling regular unleaded for $1.45 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. At members-only wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club, gas was going for $1.29 a gallon.
“With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis said in his weekly newsletter.
Nationwide, gasoline inventories have risen to 262 million barrels, the highest level since the U.S. Energy Information Administration began tracking the data in 1990, said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley. In the Rocky Mountain region, gasoline stocks have risen to more than 9 million barrels, also one of the highest levels on record, he said.
And even though OPEC and its allies have announced global cuts in crude oil production, those reductions won’t be enough to offset the falling demand because of the pandemic, he said.
McKinley said gas prices will continue to decline 2 to 5 cents a week over the next several weeks. The collapse of crude oil futures below $1 a barrel Monday for May delivery, he added, could lead to even more dramatic pump price reductions of 20 to 25 cents over the next month, depending on what happens with oil production.
Some Denver-area outlets already were selling gas for around $1 a gallon Monday. Those service stations and convenience stores, however, likely were using the attention-grabbing buck-a-gallon prices to woo motorists who will buy candy, pop and other more profitable items, McKinley said.
“Generally speaking, the margins on fuel are pretty low, but the margins on something like a Diet Coke or a candy bar are really high,” he said. “So the gas stations’ incentive is to get people to the gas station in the hopes they buy something else, including a car wash or something like that.”