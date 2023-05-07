Sometimes when a hankering hits, it can’t be satisfied, like craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday.

In Colorado Springs, residents have their own desires of what they wish they could access locally when it comes to restaurants, shopping and entertainment but can’t — at least not yet.

The city continued to experience growth and development with a record year in 2022 for residential construction permits with 130 apartment permits submitted for 4,963 units. The population rose 15% in Colorado Springs from 2010 to 2020 and more than 17% in El Paso County during the same period, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Estimates in the years since indicated more expansion.

More people in the area, and their cash, have helped support burgeoning retail, food and activities such as Scheels, Whataburger and Weidner Field, to name a few. And commercial chains aren’t the only businesses reaping the benefits of growth. Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City and other pockets of the county are blooming with small shops and eateries, boutiques to cafes.

Despite updates and expansion, residents hope to see gaps filled in when it comes to Colorado Springs’ offerings.

And it's no surprise that growth has spurred the desire for a more diverse array of businesses in the city, said John Egan, a commercial broker with NAI Highland.

“I think what happens here is Colorado Springs, and Colorado in general, is kind of a melting pot now from the east and the west,” Egan said.

The hodgepodge of people relocating to Colorado Springs bring their own taste for international cuisine calling for more dim sum, Jewish delis, Portuguese and Cuban foods, among others. New comers also bring their familiarity with brands and businesses from other states such as California and Texas.

That’s why some residents are itching to see grocery stores like H-E-B, a Texas chain, and restaurants such as Uncle Tetsu Japanese Cheesecakes, an international brand started in Hakata, Japan that has since spread to California, come to Colorado Springs.

For some brands and outlets, the choice to come to Colorado Springs is a numbers game that requires a large enough market with a discretionary income. The arrival of a chain similar to Ruth's Chris Steak House would make a national statement like that, Egan said. But pricier options such as seafood and outlets like Nordstrom are starting to seem possible here, he added.

“I think as Colorado Springs matures, demographically and economically, that I can see higher end concepts coming here and working,” Egan said.

The arrival of Jax Seafood is evidence of that, Egan said.

Other regional brands on residents’ wish lists, based on responses gathered by The Gazette, included southern fast-food chains such as Bojangles and Cookout, East Coast convenience stores like Wawa and Sheetz and grocers such as Aldi and Publix.

“Potbelly sandwiches have been trying to make a move here,” Egan said. “They were originally out of the south ... and they're now looking at doing stores in this market.”

But Egan tempered expectations for hyper-regional products, noting that concepts that are too unfamiliar to the majority of people in the area can get lost in translation.

“For example, surf shops don't work in Colorado, you know,” Egan said. “So, what I mean by that is that you really have to be honed in on what Colorado's about.”

And much of what residents' desire are less chains and more local small business. While some users purposed "nice" or "better" malls, Egan said indoor malls are unlikely to flourish in the future.

"We need less of franchises, big box stores and concrete!” Beverly Tagliarina, a Facebook user, commented.

So, what will thrive in Colorado Springs?

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Community bonding and healthy lifestyle options proposed by resident are ideas Egan found promising, such as a pedestrian-only food and shopping strip with seating and music and suggestions like indoor sand volleyball courts.

“I like those things,” Egan said. “Because it just brings a community together."

But walking only areas similar to Boulder's Pearl Street can be unpopular among businesses because of the loss of street traffic and dependence on pedestrians, Egan said.

Other types of outdoor space such as gardens and urban green spaces were also common suggestions.

"They should tear down The Citadel mall," Chandra Gomez, another Facebook user wrote, "And turn it into (a) large indoor/outdoor botanical garden. With less parking lot.”

Restaurants that cater to food conscientious lifestyles were also in demand.

"As someone with a gluten allergy and some other dietary restrictions," Jess Coppedge, a Colorado Springs resident, wrote in an email to The Gazette, "I think Colorado Springs is missing enough quick-serve and regular restaurants that are health-food-based!"

Flower Child, True Food Kitchen and The Original Chop Shop are some options she would love to see.

Some existing stores such as Costco and Sam's Club and activities like gyms and dog parks, residents wanted more of, but didn't always agree as to where they should go.

"Trader Joe’s in the south side," one user wrote. While another suggested: "A Trader Joe’s on the north or east side of town!"

Other hopes included late night dine-in spots, restaurant/bar rooftop patios, indoor family friendly activities, and mid-sized concert venues.

“More themed places,” one Instagram user wrote in to The Gazette. “Bars, clubs, food. More unique record stores and unique shops.”

Colorado Springs retailers and restaurants that capitalize on experiential approaches, such as Atomic Cowboy and Coati, are on the right track, said Jay Carlson a founder, managing broker and principal with Front Range Commercial.

“I think that is a change in retail, is the experiential part of it,” Carlson said. “I think consumers want that. They want something different.”

So how can Colorado Springs acquire those missing merchants? Ask them to come here, Carlson said.

“If people are missing things, I think they should ... put the word out to those retailers or restaurants or what have you,” Carlson said. “And say, ‘Hey we’re a good market here, we’d love to see you come. Why don’t you take a look.’”

Perhaps someday Colorado Springs will have stores such as Madewell and Restoration Hardware, restaurants like Waffle Love or Mad Greens and maybe even a drive-in movie theater or two. In the mean time, residents will have to drive elsewhere to satiate their cravings for Ikea and Cheesecake Factory and dig into what Colorado Springs has to offer today.