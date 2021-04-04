The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on the economy. During 2020 and the beginning of this year, our elected officials in Washington, D.C., have taken action to help people.
As suggested by the name of the stimulus payments, the intent was for the government to provide money that could stimulate the economy back to health. These payments have been a big help to some who received them. For some folks, the money wasn’t needed. If you received some of the stimulus money, here are some of your options on what you might do with it.
If your credit card balances have built up over the last year, feel free to use your stimulus money to pay down your credit cards — ideally pay them off. You might feel like this isn’t going to stimulate the economy. But having each member of our society able to meet their needs and reduce financial stress is good for the economy.
If credit cards aren’t a problem but you’ve depleted your savings while temporarily not working, you can put your stimulus money into savings. If your job situation during the pandemic made you start thinking about a career that might not be as vulnerable or if you were overworked as an essential worker, that stimulus money could be used to help with some retraining.
If you’re one of the folks who received stimulus money, but would have been fine without it, that money can be used to stimulate the economy. If you like to go out to eat, your favorite restaurants would be delighted to have you come see them — in person or through pick-up or delivery. A staggering number of restaurants have permanently closed during the last year. Be sure to give a good tip. Wait staff can’t do their job virtually.
Maybe there was a retail shop that was closed for a while and has now reopened. Limited capacity might still be a hindrance to these small businesses reaching pre-pandemic sales. Buying gift certificates from these businesses will help get more people to shop with them, too.
Your favorite charity would appreciate an extra donation from you. Your stimulus payment isn’t taxable. If you itemize your tax deductions, you can give your stimulus money to charity and get a deduction for it. That can help you come out further ahead of that stimulus payment, or you could increase your donation in light of the deduction you’ll receive. For instance, if you were going to donate $1,400, donate $1,750 to adjust for the tax deduction.
When you receive money — whether from the government, your job, a gift from a friend, an inheritance, or wherever — unless there are legal limitations on the use of the money, you are able to use the money as you see fit. So use your stimulus money to do what feels right to you.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.