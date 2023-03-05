Some people have a countdown clock to their target retirement date. They can tell you to the second when they intend to finish their last day of work.

Other folks love what they do and intend to work until their last day on Earth. Whether you’re in one of these states of mind or somewhere in between, it’s good planning to have some sense of what retirement could look like.

Too often, folks with a countdown clock are unhappy with their careers. Or they’ve had a rewarding career but they’re just tired of working. They need a break.

Either way, it's a good idea to have some idea of what you'll do with all your free time once you're retired.

Some people in the first few years of retirement feel some areas of their life are lacking. They miss the structure and schedule of regularly going to work. They miss the personal interaction they had with co-workers and feel isolated. They get bored. And they eventually want activity that gives purpose to their days.

If you’re looking at leaving your career, this is a great time to start dreaming about what you want to do after your work life ends. People sometimes say they want to travel, play golf, read or engage in other hobbies they enjoy.

Be realistic. Travel costs a lot of money, and after months of travel, many feel like there’s no place like home. Eighteen holes of golf doesn’t take an entire day. Reading is healthiest if it includes some exercise and human interaction.

Basically, hobbies are great and it’s rewarding to find more time for them, but many people find they want something more to spend time on.

So as you’re dreaming, think of these other factors. What will your social schedule look like? If your friends are primarily working, your schedules when you retire will be very different. What will your daily schedule look like? Sleeping in and eating lunch when you want are nice, but eventually having some structure will be helpful.

And having meaningful activity is key for most folks. You might consider volunteering for causes you believe in or find part-time work that you find interesting. Maybe you’d like to help family with getting kids to and from school.

If you're looking to stay in the workforce your entire life, be prepared to stay open to career adjustments. Be open to input that your cognitive or physical abilities might need to adjust to allow for these changes. If you suffer a disability, you might need to stop working, so having the financial resources to meet your expenses without earned income is important.

Next week we’ll look at a few items you need to explore financially before giving your final notice.

Linda Leitz is a business columnist and a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.