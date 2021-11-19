In-N-Out Burger is getting a new neighbor on Colorado Springs' east side.
BurgerWorks Colorado, a franchisee that's bringing Texas-based Whataburger to the Springs, formally has proposed to open a restaurant in a building at 5905 E. Constitution Ave., east of Powers Boulevard and Constitution. It stands across the street from In-N-Out's second Springs location, which opened Nov. 5.
The 13,600-square-foot building, formerly home to a sporting goods store and a pharmacy, was purchased by BurgerWorks Colorado in March. The franchisee initially said it planned to locate a Whataburger training center at the building, but that an eatery at the site wasn't certain.
Now, BurgerWorks has submitted plans to city officials that show it will house a 4,870-square-foot Whataburger at the building, with a 1,630-square-foot patio and a double-lane drive-thru that will replace a southeast side loading dock.
The building, whose exterior will be made over with Whataburger colors, logos and branding, also will accommodate the training center and retail space.
The Powers-and-Constitution location is expected to open next summer. BurgerWorks plans to opens the city's first Whataburger in early 2022, northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the north side.
BurgerWorks also plans Whataburgers east of Powers and Dublin boulevards on the northeast side, and west of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road in northwest Colorado Springs.