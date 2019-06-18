A wet May kept the tourists away from some Colorado Springs hotels, according to data from the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report and local tourism officials.
The occupancy rate in local hotels fell to 73.6% last month, down from 75.2% a year earlier, the third consecutive month in which occupancy fell from the same month a year ago. Local hotels haven't recorded three consecutive down months since late 2017, when the occupancy rate fell for five months in a row.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, formerly the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau, said local hotels were hurt by weather. Light rain was reported by the National Weather Service on 20 days during May in Colorado Springs and light snow was reported on five days, including a May 20 storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.
"As a leisure vacation destination, visitors often make travel decisions on weather conditions and they were not in our favor during May," Price said Wednesday in an email.
The three months of declining occupancy has put the occupancy rate for the year — 65.7% — slightly behind the same period last year, with less-expensive, limited-service hotels taking most of the hit.
The average room rate in May also declined 3% to $118.35, the first monthly drop since November and only the second in the past three years. The average for the first five months of the year is still up 1.8% to $108.61. Full-service hotels kept rates nearly flat, contributing to slight gains in occupancy during the same period.
The industry fared much better statewide with occupancy increasing a fifth consecutive month to 69.5% from 68.1% in May 2018. The occupancy for the first five months of the year is up to 65.6% from 64.8% during the same period last year, mostly benefiting from strong gains from the state's ski resort areas. The average room rate statewide in May rose 2% to $142.94 and for the first five months of the year was up 1.8% to $158.57.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the totals for Colorado Springs hotels, but are part of a separate category — other resorts — where occupancy and room rates are both up so far this year.