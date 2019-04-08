Greeley’s WeldWerks Brewing Co. plans to open a taproom in a historic former diner at the western fringe of Old Colorado City on Colorado Springs’ west side.
WeldWerks won’t be brewed on-site, but the taproom — expected to open in July — will mark the first expansion beyond Greeley for the 4-year-old craft brewer of Juicy Bits New England-style IPA.
The building near the intersection of Colorado Avenue and 31st Street formerly housed The Dive restaurant.
“For us, there’s an intrinsic pleasure in putting down roots in communities that inspire us,” WeldWerks director of sales and marketing Jake Goodman said in a prepared statement. “Colorado Springs has all of the amenities and excitement of a larger, up-and-coming city combined with the warmth, uniqueness, and authenticity of a tight-knit community.”
WeldWerks was named the nation’s best new brewery in a reader poll hosted by USA Today in 2016. An official name for the Colorado Springs location and firm date for the grand opening are still to come.