Local business organizations will celebrate Colorado Springs small business owners’ activity during the past year and promote growth with a week of workshops and social gatherings.

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado along with the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation will host the 11th annual Pikes Peak Region Small Business Week from June 2-8.

“Small Business Week is a time to recognize the resilience, innovation, and economic power of the small businesses in our community,” Brandon Eldridge, executive director for the Pikes Peak SBDC, said in a news release. “Small businesses are the driving force of our economy and the influencers of our culture. This is our time to honor their contributions to our region.”

The sports-themed festivities begin June 2 from 3-6 p.m. with an awards ceremony honoring Colorado Springs' small business community at Weidner Field followed by a Colorado Springs Switchbacks game.

The list of finalists for various awards include:

Small Business Person of the Year — Dr. Kristen Kells, Dr. Kells' Weight Loss; Sevan Stryker, Bob Penkhus Motor Company.

Small Business Champion of the Year — Ramon Alvarez, Minuteman Press of Colorado Springs; Theresa Garcia, Rubi's Positive Empowerment; Heather McBroom, Precision Services

Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Madeleine Costa, Succeeding Small; Rafael de la Vega, Salt Athletic; Dr. Janasia Rapp, Pawfection of Helping Hands Mobile Veterinary Acupuncture & Wellness Services.

Family-Owned Business of the Year — Ramon Alvarez, Minuteman Press of Colorado Springs; Jenn Raulie, Bill’s Plumbing and Drain Service; Gavin Urban, WireNut Home Services.

Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year — Enrique Camacho - Model Citizen Coffee Company; Al Cazares, House Doctors; Karl von Kessel, iFLY Colorado Springs.

Event pricing starts at $25 a ticket with more expensive options that include perks such as VIP seating to the Switchbacks game and gift bags.

Small business owners can attend a networking event and workshop at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame that explores marketing techniques from artificial intelligence to social media that will run from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday.

The next day of presentations focuses on the dynamics of the business world’s future starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday with networking and a light breakfast at iFly Colorado Springs.

Other events are scheduled June 7 and June 8, at UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, respectively.

.m. the day’s center piece event includes a panel with business leaders about how to attract and retain strong employees at UCHealth Park, home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Visit PikesPeakSBDC.org/sbw to sign-up and for more details .