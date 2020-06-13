Corner Post Meats out near Black Forest has a slogan: “Meat for people who give a damn.”
“We believe the pandemic has prompted deeper thoughts on where people’s food comes from,” co-founder and owner Adreienne Larrew told William Dagendesh, a reporter for our sister publication, The Cheyenne Edition. “Our product sales have increased because more people are becoming mindful about their meat choices.”
There’s a mom up in Boulder named Ana Bogusky who writes a style blog called Mrs. Made in America.
“It turns out that only 2% of the clothing sold in the U.S. is made here,” she wrote on her blog. “In 1960, 95% of clothing sold in the United States was made domestically. And it turns out that if consumers spent just an extra 1% on U.S. goods, it would create 200,000 jobs.”
Supportthesprings.com has created a map of locally owned retail shops that will allow you to shop for their products online, and will deliver their goods to your home— or right to your car door.
All to say, the pandemic has sure made me think about where the stuff I buy comes from.
It’s pretty clear that COVID-19 has created an existential crisis for small, locally owned businesses, and they need us like never before.
“Your favorite places to dine and shop can keep money circulating right here in the community,” reminds Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. “When you buy from a local store, 68 cents of every dollar stays in the community.” That drops to 43 cents when you buy from stores that aren't locally owned.
The Palmer Land Trust has put their money where our mouths are, creating the Local Food Resource Guide to connect “urban dwellers to their local food resources, which is more accessible than we realize.”
The Gazette has gotten into the act, too, with a $1 million “matching grant” program to help local businesses continue to market to their customers through this down cycle.
“In April, we gave away 157 advertisements and over a million online impressions to local businesses with zero obligations from the customer,” our Vice President for Advertising, Jim Broyles, told me.
“In May and June we’ve had 60 local businesses apply for the Community Grant program where we match their spending dollar for dollar from $250 up to $10,000.”
The point is this: If we want our community to come back strong, we gotta support its recovery in our food choices, our clothing choices, our coffee choices, everything we shop for.
It’s time to go full locavore. We gotta put away the Amazon app for now and seek out local businesses, locally produced food, locally brewed beer. We’ve been through Stay at Home, then Safer at Home. Now we gotta move into the Shop at Home phase of this pandemic.
If we’ve learned anything during COVID, it’s that our current supply chains — for food, medicine, manufactured good, masks — are fragile. And foreign. And that means two things: They are subject to disruption at any time by things like a global pandemic, and we’re sending money overseas that could be spent here, helping rebuild our own city, our own state, our own country.
I think the pandemic has raised a difficult question: Why can’t ventilators, N95 face masks, and even basic medicines be manufactured here, in the United States, so we will have enough of them if another pandemic hits?
For so many reasons, it might be time to bring those supply chains — or at least large chunks of them — back home. This pandemic has revealed just how vital domestic production is to our national life. Dangerous shortages of medical supplies are pretty compelling evidence that all our outsourcing has been kinda self-serving and reckless.
And I’d argue that hyperlocal supply chains are even better. Numerous studies have found that locally owned businesses beget locally owned supply chains, which in turn invest in local employees.
The Economist and Wall Street Journal and Forbes tell me I’m naïve. It’s just too cost-effective for American companies to outsource labor overseas, and supply chains are too complicated and integrated with other countries to tear them apart and bring them back here. If supply chains are pushed out of China, then they’ll move to other emerging markets in Asia, and India, not back to the United States.
And the experts are probably right ... about big company habits. If big corporations are left to their own devices, nothing much is going to change to help us get back on our feet.
But if more and more consumers start insisting on buying things only made in America, or better yet produced locally, I tell you what, supply is gonna adjust to demand real quick. Consumers are the ones who drive this economy.
When you buy local and/or buy American, you're supporting a whole chain reaction of positive effects.
Keeping dollars local supports better public services and healthier nonprofits because you’re building a stronger local tax base,
Other studies have found that the more locally owned businesses a town has, the better a community’s level of social capital, civic engagement, and well-being. Those same studies found that the presence of too many mega-retailers undermines all that.
Buying local helps save the planet by reducing transportation costs and the pollution associated with shipping stuff a far distance.
Dirk Draper also points out that “our local businesses in Colorado Springs contribute to our city’s unique character.” I’ve always been amazed by the lack of chain stores downtown, which means indigenous shops like Josh & John’s and Poor Richard’s and Mountain Chalet that cater to our unique tastes thrive, giving our town a distinct personality that draws visitors here eager to escape the big-boxed, asphalt-choked Miracle Miles of Generica.
What if we let this crisis reset our priorities for us, let it remind us that we’re all much more than consumers — we’re citizens of our city — in everything we do? And maybe we let this crisis wake us up to how much our own resilience is tied up with our community’s resilience.
So this morning I drove by the Starbucks and went straight to Story Coffee, locally owned.
I ordered a latte with a dollop of give-a-damn.
Gotta tell you, my morning coffee never tasted better.