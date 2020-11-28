My identity theft nightmare began, appropriately enough, when I picked up my mail on Halloween.
Included in my mail that day was a statement from the U.S. Small Business Administration, saying I owed the agency $6,000 for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan that had to be repaid, starting in August. My first reaction was "what loan?"
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are designed to help small businesses and nonprofits that have lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money can be used for a variety of business expenses, including health care benefits, rent, utilities and debt payments and payments on the loan are deferred for the first year.
I am not a candidate for this type of loan — I don't own a business and, although I am the treasurer of the Colorado Springs Press Association, it is a tiny nonprofit that doesn't need any help because of the pandemic. Needless to say, I never applied for or received any money from this loan; someone used my name to rip off the U.S. taxpayers.
I'm guessing the person who applied for this loan got my information off the dark web, where stolen identities are bought and sold regularly. My information probably came from the Experian, Target or other data breach. They had my Social Security number, birth date and home address, which apparently was all you needed to get one of these loans.
It turns out these loans were surprisingly easy to get. Bloomberg News reported last month that gangs from Russia and Nigeria found the program an easy mark. The program was part of a pandemic relief package and Congress told the agency to get money out quickly and relax normal fraud safeguards as long as borrowers said they were eligible, Bloomberg reported.
The agency made 3.6 million loans totaling $190 billion, but the SBA's Inspector General's Office estimated in July at least 5,000 fraudulent loans were made and deposited in U.S. financial institutions, including those involving stolen identities. The same problem has been reported with the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed persons, independent contractors and "gig" workers. The SBA responded that it had "robust internal controls," but that didn't stop the Russian and Nigerian gangs.
The agency received the application for the loan in my name in August, approved it nine days later and deposited the money in an account at a California online bank. I learned all this because I called the SBA immediately to report that I didn't take out this loan or receive any money from it. That's the only information I have received from the agency. I have filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act for the application and any supporting materials, but the SBA told me not to expect a response until next month.
I spent the next 24 hours filing a police report and a identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission, putting a security freeze on my credit reports and filing fraud alerts with all three credit reporting agencies. I have not been told by the SBA whether they have done anything about my report that this loan is fraudulent, and they haven't told me if I have to pay back the $6,000 loan I didn't get.
This mess begins with the SBA trying to make these loans itself. The agency typically guarantees small business loans made by banks and other lenders, including the Paycheck Protection Program. The SBA also directly makes loans to individuals and businesses who suffer losses in federally declared disasters, but that program is a fraction of the size of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
My solution has two parts:
• Get the SBA out of the business of making loans directly. The agency should use banks and other private-sector lenders to make all of its loans, but make sure banks have an incentive to make good loans by requiring them to hold onto a percentage of the debt, like they do in the SBA's loan guarantee program. Private-sector lenders have the expertise, training and experience to not make the mistakes the SBA made in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or at least fewer of them since underwriting loans is their primary business and they will have an economic incentive to prevent fraud.
• Restructure the SBA to make it similar to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which insures bank deposits. The agency has an independent board and professional management with few political appointees. SBA's management at the state, regional and national level are political appointees and the U.S. taxpayer would be better off if they were replaced by professional management, preferably those with banking experience. There is no better time to make this change, since the political appointees will be out of a job with a new administration arriving in January. I'm not saying that political appointees are dishonest, but their motivation is political, not sound economic or business reasons.