Toronto-based trash giant Waste Connections has acquired Springs Waste Systems, the last remaining locally owned company among the four largest trash haulers in the Colorado Springs area.
Waste Connections bought Springs Waste Systems and trash companies in Bailey, southwest of Denver, and in Omaha, Neb., last month from the Shrader family. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deals make Waste Connections the largest waste disposal company in the Colorado Springs area, employing 167 people to serve 75,000 residential customers on 90 routes from offices near Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue and near Circle Drive and Interstate 25. The company also operates a transfer station near Security and a landfill in Fountain.
Springs Waste Systems "is a great company. We are excited to make it a little bit better by installing our culture and values that safety comes first. We operate in a decentralized structure, so decisions in the Colorado Springs market are made here," said Ty Tostenson, district manager for Waste Connections in Colorado Springs. "We are thankful that the Shraders decided to sell to us. I'm sure they had multiple options and we are glad they chose us."
Waste Connections plans to formally notify Springs Waste Systems customers of the sale by the end of the month and complete the integration of the two operations by early in the second quarter, said Paul Breiterman, assistant district manager in Colorado Springs for Waste Connections. The company plans to operate from both its own office in eastern Colorado Springs and the Springs Waste Systems office in southern Colorado Springs to improve efficiently by reducing the travel distance to customer homes.
The Shrader family, which includes Mike, Mark, Dan and Darren Shrader, started Springs Waste Systems in 2000 after selling a trash company they owned in the Lincoln and Omaha areas of Nebraska to Waste Connections.
The deal leaves Waste Management, Waste Connections and GFL Environmental as the dominant players in the local waste disposal industry. Waste Management acquired two local trash haulers in 1983 and bought several other competitors since then. Browning-Ferris Industries bought several local trash companies in the late 1980s before selling them to another company that resold the operation to Waste Connections in 2007. GFL acquired Bestway Disposal of Colorado Springs in 2018.
The transaction is the second in recent months for the local waste disposal industry. GFL acquired Tri Lakes Disposal, a locally owned company that has served northern El Paso County since 1997. GFL CEO Patrick Dovigi did not respond to an email seeking comment on the transaction.
Waste Connections has 7 million customers in 42 states and six Canadian provinces that generated $4.05 billion in revenue and $74 million in profits during the first nine months of 2020. The company has more than 18,000 employees and also operates a regional headquarters in Englewood, trash hauling operations in Denver, Pueblo, Carbondale, Silverthorne and Vail, and landfills in Eric, Pueblo and Sedalia.