Last week this column looked at how to monitor spending. For some people, detailed tracking of spending on an ongoing basis isn’t something that will really happen.
Knowing exactly what you spend on each loaf of bread and latte isn’t going to make or break your ability to meet your goals. But having enough control over your spending to save money toward your goals is important.
Even if you don’t practice ongoing detailed monitoring of your spending, getting information you can build on will help you know how much you can save and give you some idea of where you can cut back to meet your savings goals. The column last week had some tools you can use to get information through downloads into budgeting apps. This can help you avoid keeping every receipt and typing it into a spreadsheet.
You can use the app to monitor three to six months of your spending. You might need to clarify the categories for some of the spending. Often, these apps make a good guess at what vendors are charging — groceries, eating out, vacations, clothing, etc. Sometimes they’re off but you’ll still know what you purchased.
These apps can generally download 90 days or more of historical information from bank and credit card accounts. If you download as much historical data as possible, you can do ongoing downloads to get a full six months of spending.
There will be some fixed expenses that you can’t adjust without major life changes: housing, car loan payments, insurance for home and vehicles, payments on credit cards and health insurance. With the other expenses that are more discretionary, look at them and see if there’s anything you can cut out immediately. It might be buying some pastries at the grocery store and making a pot of coffee most mornings instead of going through the drive-thru of a breakfast eatery.
For other “unbudget” monitoring, you don’t need to decide exactly how much to spend on each clothing or restaurant item. You can, however, do some analysis on how much you spend in general categories.
For instance, if you like to eat out, get a sense of how much you spend on each outing. Then you can decide how many times you’ll go out to eat each month.
You can even make a list of each time you’ll do each of these items.
For instance, you can decide how many times you’ll eat out, get a nice coffee, go clothes shopping or to the bookstore. You can refine it by deciding a few parameters about some things. That could be having an appetizer or dessert, but not both, when you eat out. It might be how many clothing items you’ll buy each time you shop.
This general monitoring doesn’t necessitate counting loaves of bread when grocery shopping, but can help you get a sense of what you spend so you can save toward your goals.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. Reach her at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.