The Gazette has written about many small businesses that are suffering under shutdown and shelter-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here are some ways to help struggling businesses:
• Nominate a business for Ent Credit Union's We Love Small Business Giveaway. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, and small-business owners can nominate themselves. Ent will randomly choose 20 small businesses as semifinalists; after that, a panel of judges picks four finalists, with the winner chosen by the public. The top vote-getter will win $20,000, second place gets $15,000, third place wins $10,000 and the runner-up receives $5,000. More details: ent.com/welovesmallbusiness.
• Buy gift cards for you and your friends from your favorite small businesses online. That will provide you and others with a treat once those businesses reopen while giving the businesses some much-needed revenue right now.
• Shop online. Storefronts may be closed, but many shops are still open for business online. Terra Verde in downtown Colorado Springs, for example, is offering 20 percent off your first online purchase using the code INTHISTOGETHER at checkout.
• Order takeout or delivery from your favorite eatery. With dine-in eating banned for now, some restaurants have temporarily closed. Others are working to get by with curbside service and delivery. Go to gazette.com for a list of Colorado Springs area restaurants and breweries with to-go food and drinks.
• Tip big. That delivery driver bringing you dinner? That person bringing you your food curbside? They're risking their health by keeping you fed, so show your appreciation.
• Tip virtually. Virtual tip jars have sprung up on social media sites, GoFundMe and elsewhere online to help restaurant and hospitality workers struggling at this time. If you're a fan of Urban Egg or Salsa Bravo, for example, you can help waitstaff, cooks and others with contributions at gofundme.com/f/urban-egg-tip-jar.
• Leave a positive review. Go to Yelp, Facebook and elsewhere to drum up support for those favorite small businesses.
• El Paso County’s Economic Development Department and its business and economic development partners have teamed up for a program to provide grants of up to $7,500 to small businesses in the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone that have been hit hard financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Business Relief Fund would provide assistance to businesses, which could use the money to pay and retain workers, cover operating costs and pay fixed expenses such as rents, mortgages and insurance. For details on how to donate to the fund, go to admin.elpasoco.com/economic-development/pikes-peak-enterprise-zone.