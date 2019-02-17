BIZ-CPT-TECHREVIEW-MCT
Editor's Note

I had a few follow-up questions from readers after today's column was first posted online.

A reader asked whether the bulb I mentioned, the TP-Link Kasa, would work with a Google Home Mini.

The answer is yes. You can put the bulb in a lamp and download the Kasa app on your smartphone. You will need to create an account in the Kasa app.

The app will walk you through getting your home’s WiFi information to the bulb and assigning it a name.

Once you can control the bulb with the phone, you can set the Kasa app on your phone to allow remote control of the bulb(s).

Then you can open the Google Home app, tap the menu button and navigate to the Home Control settings.

Tap the Add button and choose TP-Link Kasa from the list of devices. Enter your Kasa account information to authorize the connection between the Kasa cloud servers and your Google Home device.

Another question was about schedules. “If you set the smart bulb with specific on/off times and days, can you also randomly request the bulb to turn on and off without affecting the prior requested settings?”

The answer is yes. Once you schedule your bulb to turn on and off at specific times and on specific days, you can also use the Google Home app or your voice to turn the light on or off between the scheduled events.

If your bulb is set to turn on at 6 a.m. when you wake up, you can turn it off with your voice when you leave for work.

One thing I didn’t mention about smart bulbs is that power to the bulb must remain on at all times. If you put the bulb in a table lamp, that lamp switch must be left in the “On” position for the smart bulb to be able to turn on and off.

If the lamp gets switched off and the bulb loses power, your scheduled events and voice commands will not work.

The same goes for bulbs in ceiling fixtures. If those fixtures are controlled by a wall switch, that switch must remain on or the bulb will not respond.

If you’d like to dive further into home automation, you can look into smart wall switches, thermostats, deadbolts and hundreds of other choices.

And if you’re like me, you’ll never be satisfied with the current setup. I’m always looking for a newer, better way to automate things.

Whenever I am asked about virtual assistants such as the Amazon Alexa or Google’s Home products, the first question is usually “What do you do with it?”

My answers are pretty standard, I think.

I tell people I ask Alexa the temperature or the weather forecast for tomorrow.

I also use Alexa as my morning alarm: “Alexa, set an alarm for every weekday at 6 a.m.”

Then I tell people about home automation.

At my house, Alexa can control my thermostat, lock the deadbolt on my front door, turn my lights on or off by voice or by schedule and even set my home alarm system.

Most of the interactions between Alexa and my home automation devices rely on a central hub that relays the voice commands.

I’m using a Wink Hub 2, which works well, but it’s not perfect. Once a month or so, I’ll ask Alexa to turn on the living room lights and she’ll say, “Sorry, the hub that device uses is not responding. Please check the connection and try again.”

So I’ll get up and go look at the hub, and sure enough, the status light, which is supposed to be blue, is flashing yellow. If the internet is up and running, I just have to reboot the hub (unplug the power cord, wait 10 seconds and plug it back in).

Yes, that can be a pain. I wish devices didn’t need occasional reboots, but it happens.

If you’d rather dip your toe into automation and you already have Alexa or Google Home, start with a connected light bulb that can talk to your Amazon or Google device without a hub.

If you do a search on Amazon for the term “smart bulb no hub,” you’ll find a few choices.

If you’d like a recommendation, Kasa smart light bulbs from TP-Link cost $20 for a white bulb and $40 for one that changes colors.

You can use a free app to help set them up on your WiFi network and give them a name.

Once the bulb is set up, ask Alexa to scan for new devices and you’ll be able to control the bulb with your voice. You can also set Alexa to turn the light on or off on a schedule.

When my alarm goes off at 6 a.m. each day, my living room lights also turn on.

And when I go to bed, it’s nice to be able to tell Alexa to turn off the lights after I’m under the covers.

Good night.

Jim Rossman writes for The Dallas Morning News; jrossman@dallasnews.com.

