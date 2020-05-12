Retail giant Walmart will once again provide bonuses to employees working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced Tuesday it will hand out $300 bonuses for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly workers. The payouts will total more than $390 million.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club associates continue to do remarkable work, and it’s important we reward and appreciate them,” Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner said.

The extra cash will come June 25 and qualifying workers must be employed as of June 5.

This will be the third round of bonuses Walmart has provided to employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer delivered similar payments April 2, and it provided an early payout of first-quarter bonuses later in the month.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.