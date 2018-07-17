Walmart is the latest retailer to add same-day grocery delivery in Colorado Springs.
The world's largest store says it expanded the service Tuesday in the Springs and surrounding areas, where it has 10 Supercenters and four smaller Neighborhood Markets. Walmart had announced in the spring that it was adding grocery delivery to more than 40 percent of the nation's households by year's end; the program had been tested in Denver.
Walmart customers can visit walmart.com/grocery or go to the Walmart Grocery mobile app to select from 30,000 items, which are then chosen by so-called personal shoppers who pick out produce, meats and other products. When they check out, customers select a delivery time and pay a $9.95 fee to have the items sent to their homes. The first delivery is free for customers who order a minimum $50 and use the promo code FRESHCAR.
Customers must plug in their addresses on walmart.com/grocery to make sure they are in a delivery area.
The goal for Walmart, and other retailers, is to add another layer of convenience by having items "delivered straight to customers' doors," the retailer says.
Walmart's launch of grocery deliveries in Colorado Springs follows King Soopers and Safeway, both of which announced same-day delivery in the Pikes Peak region earlier this year. King Soopers charges $11.95; Safeway charges $12.95 on orders of $150 or less.
Walmart also added another service Tuesday in Colorado Springs — a so-called Pickup Tower at its Supercenter at 3201 E. Platte Ave. According to the retailer, the 16-foot tall Pickup Tower functions like a "high-tech vending machine" and fulfills online customer orders in under a minute.
To use the tower, customers purchase items at Walmart.com and select the “Pickup” option at checkout. When an item arrives at the local store, a Walmart employee loads it into the Pickup Tower and the customer can retrieve it by scanning a bar code sent to their smartphone. Pickup Towers are free to use and some items are available at a pickup discount.
In addition to the Platte Avenue store, Walmart will add a Pickup Tower on Thursday at its Pueblo store at 4200 Dillon Drive.