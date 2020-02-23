Tax season is just around the corner, which means the scam calls are, too.
Be on the lookout for an uptick in IRS scam phone calls over the coming months. This time of year, we always see an increase in scam calls ahead of tax season. This is a voicemail that I got recently about the scheme.
“The purpose of this call is regarding an enforcement action, which has been executed by the U.S. Treasury Department for tax evasion and tax fraud. Ignoring this information would be considered an intentional attempt to avoid initial appearance before a magistrate judge or exempt jury for a criminal offense, which is against your name. For more information on your case, you can contact your tax and crime unit.”
The voicemail was a robotic voice that was demanding me to call back right away. I’m sure all of you have received a similar call. Unfortunately, a woman called me a while back when she fell for the IRS scam.
"They said I was owed $2,085 in back taxes, and if I didn't put 50 percent down, I was going to go to jail," Megan told me. "I was scared. I was seriously scared and felt threatened and I was going to go to jail."
The scammers told her to go to the store to purchase gift cards, which is always a red flag.
"I literally went to Walgreens and went and purchased these cards, and he told me, 'Just go outside and you need to scratch these numbers off,'" said Megan.
She scratched the numbers off the back of the gift cards and read the numbers to the scammers over the phone. They were able to wipe the cards immediately and steal the money. She lost $650 to the bad guys.
"He kept telling me that they were going to freeze my bank account if I don't get everything out of my account,” said Megan.
Despite our efforts to get the word out, we have noticed that young adults are becoming the victim of scams more often.
So please be sure to tell everyone in your inner circle about this scam and all the others. Tax Day is Wednesday, April 15.
I also want to put out a reminder about the Publishers Clearing House scam.
I have heard from a few people who have gotten a call in the past few weeks saying they won the grand prize. But the caller told they needed to pay fees in order to collect their winnings. Keep in mind, the real Publishers Clearing House says that winning is always free and you never have to pay money to claim a prize.
If you lose money to a scam, report it to your local law enforcement. You can also reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.