I hope you are having a safe and happy holiday season!
Unfortunately, the scammers are not taking a break during the holidays. I know a lot of us ordered presents online, and the crooks are trying to cash in this time of year.
You might have seen this as part of Fraud Friday on 11 News at Noon. I talked to AARP ElderWatch Colorado about how to avoid what are called “phishing” scams.
“Phishing is usually an attempt to try and get personal and financial information,” said Mark Fetterhoff, AARP ElderWatch Colorado.
“We see them most commonly come in via email or text message and we’re getting a lot of reports of them coming in now.”
A lot of us ordered gifts on the internet, and we are waiting for them to be delivered. It is easy to be tricked by a message saying a package is waiting for you or being sent your way.
“We’ve gotten a couple reports from Colorado Springs, most recently from people claiming to be from FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service,” Fetterhoff said.
“So it’s really important, especially this time of year, to be watching out for these. As we’re sending and receiving packages, these phishing types of text messages are becoming even more prevalent.”
Don’t respond to the message and don’t click links. Instead, you can reach out to the legitimate company using a trusted phone number.
“I think it’s important to understand how these different businesses might communicate with you,” said Fetterhoff. “You might do business with a certain one like Netflix or Venmo or PayPal, or a bank of some sort.
“Just know how these entities actually connect with you,” he continued. “If you’re receiving text messages that are asking you to click on a link or download something, I would definitely avoid it, especially if you don’t do business with that entity.”
I was at the post office recently and a customer told the postal worker she received a text message saying she had a package waiting for her. The postal worker looked at the message and confirmed it was a scam.
Thankfully, the customer did not click on the links or respond. Instead, she reached out to the legitimate company, which is what we recommend.
“Some of these text messages and some of these emails look so convincing. They might even use a logo from some of the agencies we’re hearing about, so just be really cautious; don’t click on any links,” Fetterhoff added.
“If you’re not expecting a package, don’t expect a text message to come through. It’s not necessarily the way that a lot of these entities reach out to people anyway.”
You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444. Press option 2 to speak with AARP ElderWatch.
Happy holidays!