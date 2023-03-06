Millions of households across the country will no longer get extra food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The extra benefits that started early in the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to have kept more than 4 million Americans out of poverty. This change comes as food prices continue to climb. Food banks across the country are bracing for an increase in demand, including here in southern Colorado.

"When COVID happened, many saw an increase to their SNAP benefits to $90 an individual. So, if you were a family of four, it was about $360 that you were able to receive, and many families rely on that pretty heavily to make sure they have enough food to eat,” said Heather Steinman, chief operating officer, Pikes Peak United Way. "Families are finding themselves in situations that are pretty scary."

During the pandemic, Congress allowed SNAP recipients to receive the maximum monthly amount for their household size, but now it has let it expire. This month, the benefits return to pre-pandemic levels. Residents in 18 states will get a reduced amount; on average, it will be cut by at least $95. Officials tell me this will have the biggest impact on our most vulnerable communities.

DHS officials sent me some ways recipients can prepare for the monthly reduction in benefits. First, they say the Colorado Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) does not have to be used in the month it is distributed; it is good up to nine months after it is issued.

The state says you can roll over the benefits to the next month to cushion the impact, if needed. You can also freeze produce to make fruits and vegetables last longer. Stock up on nonperishable foods. Try to stretch your ingredients and use them in more than one meal. Check prices of similar products while shopping.

Finally, DHS recommends recipients visit local food banks and pantries. DHS says other folks can help by volunteering or donating funds to local food banks and pantries.

Pikes Peak United Way can connect folks to different resources in our community; just call "211."

"Pikes Peak United Way partners with Care and Share and we do a food distribution at Sierra High School every other Thursday," said Steinman. "Any family can call '211' and we can help them with sources for either food delivery, food pantries, any resources that they may possibly need so they can be more food secure."

"We serve 12 different counties here, from El Paso to Chaffee, Rio Grande. We have many navigators that will help you, even in the rural areas where you might be wondering if you're going to be food secure,” said Steinman. "Let's say you don't have enough money for utilities. We can help navigate that with you. Maybe we can help get you funding for utilities and that way you'll have enough money for food."

"It is something that many individuals will be a little scared about and we want to be able to help you in any way that we can," she added. Call "211" for more information or visit PPUnitedWay.org.