The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a warning about the biggest scams that are impacting consumers. The BBB just released the Scam Tracker Risk Report showing the biggest scams from 2022.

The top reported scam is online shopping scams. It is not surprising since so many of us changed our shopping habits once the pandemic began. The scammers were quick to follow suit.

“We were all shut at home, couldn’t leave for a period of time, so a lot of consumers were actually making purchases online. Unfortunately, scammers knew that was going to occur and they absolutely targeted that category,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the BBB of Southern Colorado. “So that’s gone from the top 10 over the last couple of years to No. 1 in that spot where consumers have to be careful of what they’re buying online.”

Shopping scams make up one-third of all scams reported to the BBB in 2022. A majority, three-fourths, of respondents said they lost money to the scam.

Employment scams are also making a big resurgence. Victims lost an average of $1,500 to the second-most-reported scam.

“We’re seeing a lot more individuals trying to get really good jobs, working from home, and remote 100%,” said Liebert. “With these types of employment scams, really making sure that if it’s too good to be true — they’re giving you everything that you ask for, it might be a great job — but as soon as you hear this employer tell you, ‘You need to make a deposit for this training, we’ll reimburse you later’ — that’s your red flag right there, that they’re asking you to deposit money or make a check transfer, that this is something that’s a scam.”

The third-most common scam is cryptocurrency scams. On average, victims lost $1,100 to crypto scams in 2022.

“They’re not doing the wire transfers as much. I think a lot of the work that we’ve done here, just locally, has really made sure people are aware to not do that,” said Liebert. “Gift cards, I think that’s another big red flag to really make sure that you’re watching out for that.”

“With the cryptocurrencies, consumers are still learning about that,” he added. “Cryptocurrency scams are big, as well.”

The experts tell me young adults continue to be targets of scams.

“Overall, scams are down from 2021 by 12%, but because of the pandemic, that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. So, it’s dropped a little bit right now,” said Liebert. “But the second part to that, the bad news, is that in terms of the dollar (amount) of people getting taken on scams, it is up by about 4 or 5%.”

“In terms of the age demographic, 18 to 24, that is the age demographic that is getting taken for the most. On average, scam victims across the U.S. are getting taken for about $174. Younger generation, 18 to 24, it’s about $220.”

Please make sure to share this information with your kids and grandkids. You can report scams to the BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.