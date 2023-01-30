Tax season is here and this year things may look a little different for you.

If you rely on a big boost on your tax return, you may not be getting as much this year. That’s because some tax breaks that were implemented during the pandemic have now expired. I talked with the experts at the Internal Revenue Service office in Denver. You may have seen this story on "11 News at Noon."

"A couple of things have happened in the last few years that might impact you this year,” said Karen Connelly, chief of media relations for the Denver-area IRS. “The last two years included some temporary changes to the tax code, as a result of the pandemic. In the 2022 tax year, many of those tax breaks expired."

This is especially important news for parents to pay attention to, because the Enhanced Child Tax Credit has now expired, meaning you will not be getting as much this year.

"That Enhanced Child Tax Credit did expire, and it returns to $2,000 per child, instead of the $3,600 that they saw last year,” said Connelly. “The other big change to the CTC, or the Child Tax Credit, is that it's no longer refundable. That means that taxpayers won't receive the full credit if it's larger than the tax they owe."

“There were no new stimulus checks or economic impact payments issued in 2022, so taxpayers won't be able to claim the recovery rebate credit if they missed one of those,” she added.

The IRS recommends you file your taxes online. The IRS said you will usually receive your refund within three weeks after the IRS receives your return, even faster if it’s set to direct deposit into your account.

"It's always better to file electronically when you can. About 90% of taxpayers do file electronically. It's fast, it's easy and it's secure,” said Connelly. "The IRS Free File is available. It's only on our website, IRS.gov/FreeFile. There are some brand name tax software providers there. You need to have income less than $73,000 for last year. But you can select a free software provider there and do your taxes absolutely for free."

Like I’ve warned you before, we know the scams tend to ramp up during tax season, so make sure to keep your guard up.

"The con artists are out there, they're alive and they’re well. Please be careful this year. After you file your taxes, many taxpayers might get an unsuspecting text message with a short URL or a link in it. Do not click on those links. Those are not from us,” said Connelly. “Just be really careful when you see somebody asking somebody for information and posing as the IRS; we generally mail you a letter first."

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18, because the normal deadline falls on a weekend and the following Monday is Emancipation Day. You can find more information about filing your taxes at kktv.com. Click on "Find It."