Folks in our state are losing millions of dollars to cryptocurrency scams. I have warned you about this before, but the FBI tells me they are seeing this scam climb recently.

“Primarily the scammers will contact the potential victims by social media, flat-out text messages, social media platforms, like Facebook or any of those types. Any way they can get contact information, they will utilize it,” said Supervisory Special Agent Brian Blauser, with the FBI office in Denver.

Many of the scammers use two different cons to trick folks: They will say they are an investment manager and ask you to invest, or they will try to build a love relationship.

"With dating websites, people are obviously looking for love interest, right, that is the hook from that one,” Blauser said. “The investment ones come from just outright contact from other media platforms, where they are trying to develop that rapport and say, ‘Hey, look at me. I've made a lot of money with cryptocurrency. Would you like to invest? It's a hot thing right now and I've got the mechanism for you to do such.’ So they try to build that rapport and then obviously get the victim to invest.

"One of the things the scammers roll into the scam is that they will allow you to withdraw funds from their portfolio that you have amassed, with all the gains they have made, and kind of give you the false sense that it is a legitimate thing because you're allowed to withdraw funds,” he added. “But they do that to lure you into a sense of comfort. Usually, the end result of that is you, as a victim, will invest even more funds. Then the scammers can get away with even more of your life savings or whatever it may be."

The FBI shared some examples of the losses from cryptocurrency investment fraud victims in Colorado recently. A 52-year-old Aurora man lost about $600,000. The FBI said a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million. A couple in Parker in their late 40s lost about $1.2 million in a fraud scheme, according to the FBI.

"Red flags are going to be, if you're meeting someone on an online dating website or other social media platform, and you've never met them in person, then why are you looking to send them money or even your life savings?” Blauser said.

“We obviously highly caution people if you are on one of those websites to really question the legitimacy of the person on the other side of your computer, or whatever it may be, and why are they asking you to send money. Have you ever met that person in real life, in-person, truly, and question that aspect.”

"If you are presented an opportunity to invest, of course do your independent research on what the platform is they are trying to guide you to,” he added. “Usually, you'll be able to search and find out they have, in fact, scammed other people with those websites, so you would come up with search results that the web platform is in fact a scam.”

You can report scams or fraud to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.