Visit Pikes Peak has changed its name to Pikes Peak Region Attractions to reduce confusion over whether it operates the Pikes Peak Highway and other facilities on the popular mountain (the highway and summit house are managed by the city of Colorado Springs).
The group, formerly known as Pikes Peak Country Attractions, promotes 25 tourist locations in the Pikes Peak region, including the Pikes Peak Highway and summit house. The group had used the Visit Pikes Peak name on social media for about five years and formally changed its name two years ago. The @VisitPikesPeak name will continue to be the group’s handle on Instagram and Twitter.
The group was founded in 1973 as Pikes Peak Region Attractions.
