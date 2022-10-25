Visit Colorado Springs, the city's convention and visitors bureau, is one of seven recipients of Tourism Recovery Marketing Grant funding, it was announced Tuesday.

The grants, awarded by the Colorado Tourism Office, are aimed at supporting the travel and tourism industry and attracting visitors to Colorado cities and towns that are still recovering from the pandemic. Visit Colorado Springs is receiving $400,000 "to support a meetings and events marketing campaign leveraging the Olympic City USA brand to generate awareness of the unique options for meetings and events held in Colorado Springs," a news release stated.

“While leisure travel recovery has been successful in the Pikes Peak region, recovery for meetings and events has lagged behind,” Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said in the release. “Receiving these grant funds gives us the resources for recovery of our business travel market by leveraging our strong Olympic City USA brand and emphasizing our unique venues.”

A total of $1.8 million in grants were announced; the Denver Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau received the largest amount, $500,000. The funding will be used for an International Markets Recovery Program aimed at stimulating the return of "high spending international visitors" to Denver.

The town of La Junta, meanwhile, will use its $75,000 grant to launch its first official marketing campaign, promoting "Rich History, Unexpected Adventure."