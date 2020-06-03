Are you a veteran looking for a job during the pandemic?
Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are here to help. They are set to host a free virtual hiring event Thursday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for past and present military members and their spouses.
To register, visit https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/UpcomingFairs#1.
In 2019, DAV and RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 hiring events across the U.S. with 6,400 potential employers.
"Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” RecruitMilitary senior vice president Chris Newsome said in a statement. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”
The Gazette