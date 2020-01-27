BAR LOUIE CLOSES IN SPRINGS

Bar Louie, the bar and restaurant chain, closed its location over the weekend at the First & Main Town Center on Colorado Springs' east side as part of a bankruptcy filing Monday.

The Bar Louie at 3255 Cinema Point was one of 38 to close nationwide, including locations in Westminster, Centennial and Fort Collins, according to national news reports.

Bar Louie, based in Texas, has more 90 "gastrobars" that serve food and drinks. As part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Bar Louie plans to sell its remaining locations to its lenders, national publications reported Monday.