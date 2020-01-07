VIEWHOUSE PHOTO

A ViewHouse sports bar and restaurant, similar to this location in Centennial, is opening in February east of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on Colorado Springs' north side. ViewHouse is hiring 200 people to staff the Springs location. COURTESY PHOTO

 By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com

ViewHouse, the mammoth, Denver-based sports bar and restaurant that's expanding to Colorado Springs, has begun hiring to fill 200 jobs for its location east of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on the city's north side. The location is targeted to open in February.

ViewHouse representatives are conducting job interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends. Interviews will take place at 7110 Campus Drive, in a building next door to ViewHouse.

Jobs being filled include managers, servers, bartenders, cooks and hosts. More information: www.viewhouse.com/employment.

ViewHouse has locations in Centennial, Littleton and Denver’s LoDo near Coors Field. 

Rich Laden, The Gazette

