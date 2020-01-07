ViewHouse, the mammoth, Denver-based sports bar and restaurant that's expanding to Colorado Springs, has begun hiring to fill 200 jobs for its location east of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road on the city's north side. The location is targeted to open in February.
ViewHouse representatives are conducting job interviews from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends. Interviews will take place at 7110 Campus Drive, in a building next door to ViewHouse.
Jobs being filled include managers, servers, bartenders, cooks and hosts. More information: www.viewhouse.com/employment.
ViewHouse has locations in Centennial, Littleton and Denver’s LoDo near Coors Field.
Rich Laden, The Gazette