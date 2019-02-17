The video-chat app Houseparty has built a core audience among fickle teenagers through a strategy that is pretty much the opposite of its larger social-media rivals, including Facebook.
Now it must demonstrate that its business model can produce financial results as well.
Houseparty, which allows users to see and talk to each other in real time, launched 2½ years ago and quickly became a buzzy startup because of its popularity among teens and young adults, a demographic coveted by Silicon Valley. The founders want to focus on engagement between small groups of friends, not user growth and advertising.
But Houseparty, which has raised more than $70 million from venture-capital firms including Sequoia Capital, didn’t launch an alternative plan for generating revenue until last month.
The effort kicked off when Ellen DeGeneres pulled out a smartphone during her daytime talk show and logged into the Houseparty app to play the popular guessing game “Heads Up!” with pop star Christina Aguilera.
When users play “Heads Up!” through Houseparty, they get the first three games free. After that, games cost 99 cents each. In its first two weeks, the game was played nearly 4 million times. One user has played the game 266 times.
Houseparty now plans to add more games to the app and develop other offerings based on shared interests or experiences, like cooking, crafting, fitness, wellness and homework. The idea is to be less like ad-supported models like Facebook and Snap, and more similar to the popular videogame Fortnite, where users spend hours hanging out and make purchases that accentuate the experience.
“What would you do with people if you were sitting with them in real life?” says Sima Sistani, Houseparty‘s co-founder and COO.
Houseparty’s growth has stalled over the past year, but its executives believe this new strategy will allow them to attract a wider range of users and build more of a lifestyle brand.
Houseparty is part of a “big shift” from large-scale, ad-supported networks to smaller communities built on shared interests and needs, says Chloe Sladden, a former Twitter executive who advises Houseparty. After years of free Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat “the question is whether people will be willing to pay,” she said.
Houseparty’s users are unusually young and engaged. About 60 percent are younger than 24 years old. They spend an average of 60 minutes a day on the app, up from 51 minutes in September 2017, according to the app’s parent company, Life on Air Inc.
“We’re thrilled with the demographics,” says Michael Riley, head of Ellen Digital Ventures, a joint initiative between DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Digital Networks.
Young people, though, are notoriously mercurial, and tech companies are scrambling to stay on top of their tastes. That pressure produced headlines last week when Facebook and Alphabet’s Google shut down market-research apps that were tracking the online behavior of participating teens and young adults. Both companies paid the participants and disclosed the intent of the research but were criticized for circumventing the data-privacy controls in Apple Inc.’s app platform.
Facebook at one point stalked Houseparty, initiating exploratory acquisition talks before deciding to launch its own video chat app, Bonfire, in August 2017. By the end of last year, Bonfire was in Norway, Denmark and Canada and had 5,800 monthly active users, according to Apptopia, but hasn’t launched in the U.S.
Facebook has been losing U.S. teens to other sites including YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat, according to a survey last spring by the Pew Research Center.
The percentage of 13- to 17-year-olds who use Facebook had fallen to 51 percent from 71 percent in a survey three years earlier. And that survey didn’t even include Fortnite, which has come on strong as a social network with mostly young boys. A Facebook spokesperson said the company had no comment.
Even as Facebook’s audience has grown older, it has also become more profitable: The company posted a record profit of almost $7 billion in the fourth quarter.
Sistani says she believes the focus on smaller, intimate groups will mesh well with her commitment to sustainable growth.
Sistani says she has deliberately resisted certain initiatives that would lead to faster growth.
“The average Houseparty user is only going to friend 23 people unless I promote them into a user experience I know is bad for them, Sistani says. “I don’t want that.”