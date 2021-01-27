Verizon will expand its fastest wireless network to parts of Colorado Springs on Thursday, offering peak download speeds of up to 4 gigabits per second in the downtown area, Briargate and near other key locations.
The service will be available at the U.S. Olympic Training Center Velodrome in Memorial Park, the UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and Children's Colorado Hospital complex in Briargate, the athlete entrance to the Olympic Training Center, The Promenade Shops at Briargate, First and Main Town Center, Barnes Marketplace, Woodmen Valley Shopping Center and Chapel Hills Mall.
Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service is about 200 times faster than its current network and uses the 28 GHz-38 GHz spectrum instead of the 600 MHz-2.5GHz spectrum used in other wireless networks. Verizon and its two top competitors, AT&T and T-Mobile, offer a form of 5G wireless service in Colorado Springs but at significantly lower download speeds using the 600 MHz-2.5 GHz spectrum.
The new service will have typical download speeds between 1 gigabit and 2 gigabits per second and allow customers to connect many more devices to the internet and download and stream movies and television shows in seconds, work with colleagues in near real time and take part in immersive experiences such as virtual reality, according to Verizon. To use the service, customers must have a wireless device that can receive the 5G signal, including the iPhone 12, the Samsung S20 5G UW and 26 other smartphones and devices.
Verizon Wireless offers the same type of 5G service in parts of downtown Denver, near Mile High Stadium and in parts of the Denver Tech Center as well as 60 other U.S. cities.
“Colorado Springs is excited to join the list of America’s major cities where ultra-fast 5G wireless service is available,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said Wednesday in a news release. “5G is the most advanced wireless technology available today. It will give residents the ability to utilize wireless services like never before, as well as pave the way for the city to utilize these technologies and deploy advanced smart cities projects in the future," such as connected and autonomous vehicles, smart streetlights, smart trash, smart kiosks and more.
The city said in the release that its Office of Innovation, the city's Planning and Development Department and Colorado Springs Utilities have been working with multiple wireless providers to enable installation of the small cell equipment necessary for 5G and enhanced 4G service.