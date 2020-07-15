No Colorado Springs startups landed venture capital funding during the second quarter as such investments fell both statewide and across the nation, according to the quarterly MoneyTree Report.
The Springs had missed out in the first quarter as well. It's the first time since the final two quarters of 2016 that local companies failed to land venture capital in consecutive quarters. Such funding fell sharply in Colorado, down 38.8% to a 2½-year low. The nationwide total fell less than half that much as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted states to issue stay-at-home orders that closed many businesses, according to the report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights.
”U.S. venture capital had a somewhat surprisingly strong second quarter with almost $27 billion raised, in part due to a record 69 companies raising rounds of $100M or more” said Tom Ciccolella, venture capital leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers. “Financing exceeded expectations given the potential impact of the pandemic; however, venture investing doesn’t seem to be impacted, at least in the short run.”
In Colorado, 28 startups landed $265 million in venture funding. More than half of that — $135.8 million — went to Denver-based mobile health care provider DispatchHealth from six investors, including affiliates of two of the nation's largest health insurers.
Nationwide, venture funding in the second quarter fell 12.8% from a year earlier to $26.9 billion in 1,374 deals, with San Francisco-based online credit card processor Stripe landing the largest investment at $600 million. Three other deals topped $400 million, with funding going to a California software firm, a Seattle biotechnology company and San Francisco-based restaurant delivery service DoorDash. U.S. venture funding in the first half of the year was off 7% from a year ago to $53.9 billion.