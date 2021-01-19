Venture capital funding bypassed Colorado Springs in 2020, even as such financing hit a 20-year high in Colorado and a record nationwide, according to a report.
The dearth of money for local startups last year was the first time such companies failed to land venture capital funding since 2007, according to the MoneyTree Report from accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights. Colorado Springs startups secured $15.8 million in 2019 with all but $500,000 going to online surplus food marketplace FoodMaven in a series of investments spread over all four quarters.
This year's total already is in record territory after Colorado Springs software developer Quantum Metric landed $200 million this month from an investment group led by venture fund Insight Partners. The deal made Quantum Metric, which helps companies find their best online revenue opportunities, the Colorado Springs area's first technology "unicorn," meaning a startup that has grown to be worth at least $1 billion. The previous record was $197 million invested three years ago in Cherwell Software and Quantum Metric.
Venture investments in Colorado last year jumped nearly 25% from 2019 to $2.32 billion, the most since a record $5.1 billion in 2000 and the third-highest annual total in the report's 25-year history. Last year's total included $858 million in the final quarter, up 24% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and triple the $275 million total from the third quarter. The fourth quarter was led by more than $200 million invested in Boulder biotechnology startup SomaLogic.
Nationwide, venture investments in 2020 were up 14.4% to a record $129.7 billion, breaking the previous mark of $124.2 billion set in 2000. Nearly half of the total came in 318 deals totaling $100 million or more, including $1.9 billion to California-based rocket-maker SpaceX and $1.5 billion to Miami-based video game developer Epic Games.
The annual total was helped by back-to-back quarters in the second half of the year in which investments totaled $36.7 billion, the second and third highest totals in the past 25 years. The strong second half followed a decline in venture funding during the second quarter, when much of the nation was subject to stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.