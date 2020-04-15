Venture capital funding bypassed Colorado Springs in the first quarter while declining 19.3% in Colorado and 1.6% nationwide, according to the quarterly MoneyTree Report.
While the nationwide numbers were down slightly, most of the deals happened before the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, the totals for March show a steep decline — the number of companies landing venture capital investments fell 22% from March 2019.
In March, Colorado and many other states ordered restaurants and other businesses to close and told residents to remain in their homes except for essential trips such as getting groceries and or seeking health care. Those restrictions put more than 16 million out of work nationwide and more than 125,000 in Colorado.
In Colorado Springs, online surplus food marketplace FoodMaven and one other local startup received $10 million in the first quarter of 2019, the bulk of the $15.8 million raised during the entire year, according to the report from PricewaterhouseCoopers and CB Insights.
Statewide, venture investments fell to $275 million in 30 companies during the January-to-March quarter, down from $341 million in 54 companies during the first quarter of 2019 and less than half of the $668 million invested in 44 companies during last year's final quarter. The amount invested in the first quarter is the least since the fourth quarter of 2017 and the number of deals is the fewest since the fourth quarter of 2012.
The largest amount, $54 million, was an initial investment to Golden-based logistics software provider Outrider, but the other six deals of more than $10 million all provided additional funding for startups that had previously received venture capital. All of those investments went to companies in the Denver area.
Nationwide, venture funding decreased 1.9% to $26.4 billion in 1,271 companies from $26.9 billion in 1,650 companies. While the investment amount was up from $23.3 billion, the number of deals was the fewest since the first quarter of 2013 with the biggest drop coming in initial funding to startups. The biggest investment, $700 million, went to San Francisco-based electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs and nine other deals topped $300 million.
"Despite a slowdown at the end of the quarter, 58 companies raised rounds of $100 million or more," the third highest of any quarter, said Tom Ciccolella, who heads PricewaterhouseCoopers' venture capital unit.