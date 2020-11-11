El Paso County auto dealers have been on a wild ride during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New vehicle registrations plunged to a 53-year low in March. In October, registrations of new cars and trucks soared to a record high 3,498, according to data provided to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum by Colorado Interactive. Last month's total breaks a record set in October 2018 in the wake of two major hailstorms earlier that year that boosted demand for new vehicles. Last month's number was up 17.4% from October 2019.
Buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle, so the record numbers last month likely reflect sales made in August. Despite the latest gains, vehicle registrations during the first 10 months of the year remain down 12.9% from the same period a year ago. However, that is a big recovery from March, April and May, when registrations were down more than 30% in all three months, compared with a year earlier.
Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of Phil Long Dealerships, said pent-up demand from earlier in the pandemic, when showrooms were closed, fueled a surge of new vehicle sales in August — normally the peak month for sales in most years. He said the August surge lasted into September but sales have since slowed to a more normal seasonal pace .
Statewide numbers from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association and nationwide totals for October aren't available yet, but the August and September registration numbers combined were off 11.6% from a year earlier to 38,725, giving no hint that a record month was coming. Passenger car registrations were down 31.5% for the two-month period, while light truck registrations were off 6.3%. Registration totals for the first nine months of the year were down 16.3% to 157,821, compared with a nationwide decline of 17.5% during the same period.
Tim Jackson, the deal association president, said sales have been held back by a lack of inventory of some popular models because manufacturers shut down during the early months of the pandemic.