Vectrus Inc. announced Friday it had been awarded an $151 million work order under the Navy's SeaPort-e umbrella contract to continue support for command, control, communications, computer and intelligence systems for the Navy Fleet Systems Engineering Team program.
Vectrus and its predecessor companies have provided support as a subcontractor for the program since it was started in 1999. The Colorado Springs-based defense contractor said in a news release that it provides systems engineering support to command ships, ballistic missile defense ships, strike groups and some shore facilities.