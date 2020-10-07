Vectrus has won a $196 million, five-year Navy contract to continue managing base operations at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Station, including extension options.
The Colorado Springs-based defense contractor first won a contract for work at the station in 2018 and has since won or shared in four other Navy contracts totaling more than $600 million. Under the latest contract, Vectrus will provide family housing, facility management, custodial, pest control, waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, utilities management and vehicle and equipment management.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette