Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus Inc. has filed a "shelf" registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $250 million of its stock during the next three years.
A shelf registration allows a public company to sell stock on a delayed basis within three years. Vectrus said it would use the funds for "general corporate purposes" that could include repaying debt, capital projects, working capital or "strategic acquisitions." The company's shares hit an all-time high Monday of $56.50.