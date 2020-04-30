briefly
Vectrus, 7 others win $6 billion Air Force contract
Colorado Springs-based defense contractor Vectrus is one of eight companies selected to bid on individual work orders under a $6.4 billion, 11-year contract to provide logistical and other support for overseas deployments and humanitarian operations.
Vectrus also was part of the $5 billion previous contract, awarded in 2015 and expiring Sept. 30; it received 13 work orders totaling more than $130 million. The new contract covers planning, deploying and training forces, construction, logistics and other services.
The seven other winning bidders include DynCorp International, Environmental Chemical Corp. International, Fluor-AMEC II, Kellogg Brown and Root Services, PAE-Perini, Readiness Management Support and URS Federal Services International.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette