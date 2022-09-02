Friday was the last time Lydia Martinez served her Colorado Springs customers their favorite Mexican dishes from the kitchen of the family-owned Vallejo's Mexican Restaurant she opened downtown with her mother in 1962.

Martinez, 87, and her family officially closed the doors on the restaurant after a little more than 60 years in business.

Longtime customers trickled into the restaurant's cozy dining room at 111 S. Corona St. throughout the early afternoon Friday, snatching up their favorite dishes and extra-sized orders to enjoy one last time.

"I'm going to miss the chiles rellenos and her enchilada sauce," Laura Marshall said while waiting for her order to be called. She's been dining at the restaurant with her family for 44 years. "This is our go-to place. When family comes back in town, they have a list of places to eat and Vallejo's is at the top. I hardly ever order from other places because it's just not the same. I want my food to taste like it does here!"

But after six decades of hard work — including weathering the strange and uncertain early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — it was time to close, Martinez's son Phil Vallejo said. Now, his mother can retire and prepare for a trip to visit family in Mexico, he said. And he can practice his dream of being an artist.

"It's a bittersweet feeling. It's surreal. We are happy to start a new chapter in our life, but (reality) will probably all hit us in a couple of weeks," Vallejo said.

As he speaks, Vallejo keeps busy setting tables and chairs, greeting and exchanging farewells with loyal customers who have become friends. He delivers the unfortunate news to one walk-in customer that the restaurant is no longer taking orders. They've got a long list of pre-ordered to-go meals to prepare, and Martinez is busy in the back whipping them into creation.

"We weren't really prepared for this, to have so many customers coming in, knowing we're leaving, and getting their last meals," he said.

But after the family hangs their aprons for the final time Friday, they'll find other ways to keep busy and cooking. The family is encouraging Martinez, for instance, to consider writing a cookbook or teaching cooking classes locally, Vallejo said — because keeping active with work is how she likes it.

Even the restaurant's final day of operation is a testament to that dogged work ethic, Vallejo chuckles. His mother's original plan was to close the restaurant-turned-institution on the last day of August.

"But then she saw Aug. 31 was a Wednesday, so she said, 'Why don't we just go ahead and close out the week?'"

Jeff Haney and Charles Walters, who have been regulars at Vallejo's for decades, said they'll miss the restaurant's atmosphere and the Vallejo family the most. But they also aren't sure where they'll get the next-best Mexican food to fill the void.

"That's a good question," Walters said.

Marshall wishes the Vallejo family the best.

"On one hand, I'm really happy (Lydia) gets to retire. But on the other hand, it's so sad to see them go," she said. "I'm really going to miss seeing them."